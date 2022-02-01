Pompey will be hoping their new recruits can hit the ground running.

With the dust settling on the January transfer window, Portsmouth fans will be left to reflect on a busy month at Fratton Park.

In total, 15 deals were completed on the south coast, with five new signings and 10 departures.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley was able to add Hayden Carter, Tyler Walker, Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, and Aiden O’Brien to his ranks while also freeing up significant space in the dressing room.

But how will Portsmouth’s January business impact the second half of their campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the extensive work of statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how their predicted League One table pans out.

Check out the full countdown from 24th to first position below...

1. 24th - Doncaster Rovers Points: 34 Goal Difference: -47 Percentage likelihood of relegation: 96% (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Gillingham Points: 36 Goal Difference: -39 Percentage likelihood of relegation: 91% (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Crewe Alexandra Points: 39 Goal Difference: -35 Percentage likelihood of relegation: 84% (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. 21st - Morecambe Points: 45 Goal Difference: -28 Percentage likelihood of relegation: 55% (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo Sales