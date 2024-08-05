Portsmouth sign former Ipswich, QPR and Birmingham midfielder as Blues seal eighth signing of transfer window
The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Fratton Park, with an option for an additional 12 months, following his departure from Loftus Road at the end of last season.
Dozzell made 55 Championship appearances for the R’s last term before spending the second half of the season at Birmingham. He will provide the Blues with some much-needed second-tier know-how as they head into the Championship for the first time in 12 years. Blues boss John Mousinho said: ‘Andre brings plenty of Championship experience, having spent the majority of his career at this level. ‘He’s chosen to come here over other options and is someone who has a real ambition to succeed at this club.
‘Andre is a very technical midfielder and has the athleticism to get around the pitch and compete, so we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.’ Dozzell is a product of Ipswich’s academy and made his debut for the Tractor Boys at the age of just 16. The occasion was extra special, as he came off the bench to score the equaliser in a Championship draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Dozzell was bought by QPR in the summer of 2021 and the made a total of 98 appearances for the London club, spending the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham. A former England youth international, he was part of the squad that lifted the European U19 Championship in 2017.
