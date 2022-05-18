But the latest images of the Scot in a football shirt don’t come with a star and crescent proudly displayed on his chest.

Instead, it has the crest of Glasgow Rangers.

Pompey fans need not worry, though.

The centre-back hasn’t completed a dream move to the Scottish Premiership giants.

Rather, the Gers supporter has simply joined the 100,000 Ibrox fans expected to descend on Seville for tonight’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite his allegiances to home-town club Aberdeen, for whom he played 68 times for – plus Pompey, of course – Robertson is clearly a Rangers fan.

And it appears he couldn’t resist the urge to cheers on his heroes in their first European final for 14 years as he flew to Spain from Aberdeenshire for the occasion.

Pompey skipper Clark Robertson, left, in Seville for Glasgow Rangers' Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side booked their place in the glamour final by beating RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Their appearance has sparked a mass exodus to Seville, with a huge number of Gers supporters expected despite the club being allocated just 19,000 tickets for the final.

We hope Robertson is among the minority to get into the 43,883-capcity Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium for tonight’s game, which kicks off at 8pm BST.

But if he’s not, he’ll have plenty of company outside the ground and in the bars as Rangers look to win only their second European title.