Portsmouth skipper missing and surprise defensive choice for final friendly at Charlton

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 14:08 BST
Marlon Park is missing from Pompey duty with his wife due to give birth to their third child.

Instead Tom Lowery and Owen Moxon are paired as the central midfield at Charlton as John Mousinho makes two changes.

Will Norris takes the captain’s armband, with Moxon and Zak Swanson coming into the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Either Jordan Williams or Zak Swanson will move across to centre-half to partner Conor Shaughnessy, with the other featuring at right-back.

Marlon Pack is missing from Pompey duty for the friendly at Charlton. Picture: Gary Oakleyplaceholder image
Marlon Pack is missing from Pompey duty for the friendly at Charlton. Picture: Gary Oakley

Pack and Ryley Towler drop out from the starting XI which drew 1-1 are MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, new signing Elias Sorensen is not included in the match-day 18 following his arrival yesterday.

Tom McIntyre and Jacob Farrell remain sidelined through knocks, while Anthony Scully is out of favour.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Moxon, Lowery, Lane, Silvera, Murphy, Yengi,

Subs: Archer, Stevenson, Devlin, Lang, Towler, Saydee, Whyte.

Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice