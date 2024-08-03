Marlon Park is missing from Pompey duty with his wife due to give birth to their third child.

Instead Tom Lowery and Owen Moxon are paired as the central midfield at Charlton as John Mousinho makes two changes.

Will Norris takes the captain’s armband, with Moxon and Zak Swanson coming into the side.

Either Jordan Williams or Zak Swanson will move across to centre-half to partner Conor Shaughnessy, with the other featuring at right-back.

Pack and Ryley Towler drop out from the starting XI which drew 1-1 are MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, new signing Elias Sorensen is not included in the match-day 18 following his arrival yesterday.

Tom McIntyre and Jacob Farrell remain sidelined through knocks, while Anthony Scully is out of favour.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Moxon, Lowery, Lane, Silvera, Murphy, Yengi,

Subs: Archer, Stevenson, Devlin, Lang, Towler, Saydee, Whyte.