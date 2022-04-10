Bazunu turned in yet another outstanding display to prevent a landslide defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Regardless, it still represented an embarrassing 1-0 loss to leave Danny Cowley’s men five games without victory.

Amid an abject display, Bazunu was the star turn, although, with six matches remaining, he will be gone by the month’s end.

Raggett is a huge fan of the man he has lined up alongside 40 times for the Blues this season.

And he expects the Republic Of Ireland international to continue flourishing once his Fratton Park stay is over.

The Blues skipper told The News: ‘I gave my player of the season vote to Gav, 100 per cent, he has been outstanding for us.

‘It has been a pleasure to play with Gav because his career is only going one way, isn’t it.

Sean Raggett has spoken glowingly about Gavin Bazunu's Pompey contribution this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It would be really nice in a few years' time to be watching him on the TV and maybe telling the kids “I used to play with him”.

‘He’s going to have a top career, he’s a great goalkeeper and I have no doubt will go right to the top. Gav has the right mentality for it, he’s a great lad.

‘He’s the best goalkeeper I’ve ever played with – and that’s a big shout.

‘Gav plays like a man, his presence for such a young goalkeeper is outstanding, the saves, his distribution, and the bits you maybe don’t see, such as the way he commands his area.

‘He’s like an experienced 28-29 year-old goalkeeper. For someone to play like that at such a young age is quite rare.’

The pair will undoubtedly lead the running for The News/Sports Mail’s Player Of The Season this term.

Fans will soon be able to vote their choice to take over the mantle from Craig MacGillivray, who is now starring for Charlton.

In the meantime, the Fratton faithful can savour Bazunu’s first-team presence for another six League One fixtures.

Raggett added: ‘Gav’s a great lad, I get on well with him, he’s really down to earth and chilled. I haven’t got a bad word to say about him.