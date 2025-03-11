It’s not just John Mousinho revelling in a post-January surge to ease relegation fears - so is his Pompey predecessor.

In fact, Danny Cowley’s resurgent Colchester have entered League Two play-off contention, such has been their remarkable form.

Since the turn of the year, the Blues have rocketed from second from bottom of the Championship to positioning themselves 10 points clear of the drop zone and toppling league leaders Leeds.

It has been a similar eye-catching recovery for Colchester, managed by Cowley, who Mousinho replaced as Fratton Park head coach in January 2023.

Since mid-January, no League Two team have amassed more league points than the U’s over the last 11 fixtures.

Following successive league defeats to Swindon and Accrington, plus an EFL Trophy loss at Cheltenham, Cowley’s men were firmly entrenched in a relegation battle.

Sitting two points ahead of 22nd-placed Tranmere and without back-to-back league wins all season, it appeared a nervy end to the campaign was in prospect as they battled to remain in the Football League.

However, they have since collected 25 points from the last 11 games - almost double the amount they had from their opening 24 fixtures.

Indeed, only in-form Bradford can match the U’s points return over that period, with both sharing the same tally, albeit the Bantams having a better goal difference.

Cowley has overseen a stunning charge up the table consisting of seven wins, four draws and no defeats over their last 11 games.

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley has led Colchester from relegation contenders to play-off challengers over a sensational last 11 matches. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images | Getty Images

Providing the backbone has been Pompey League One title-winner Matt Macey, with the talented goalkeeper racking up seven clean sheets and conceding just four times.

That has helped inspire Colchester to climb into ninth place, just four points off Crewe, who occupy the final play-off spot at present.

The incredible run consists of three successive wins of late, keeping a clean sheet in each, registering 1-0 on all three occasions.

Incidentally, the Spireites are presently in 15th spot, seven points behind Colchester with a game in hand, having returned to the Football League this season.

Cowley’s men are next in action tonight, when they host play-off rivals Port Vale, who occupy sixth place after stuttering form of late, with two wins from six games.

Certainly Mousinho’s men aren’t looking towards the play-offs, despite six wins and a draw from their last 11 Championship matches.

Survival would be sufficient this season - and they can take another huge stride towards that goal by beating Plymouth at Fratton Park on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).