And he has reiterated his ambition to add 9-10 new faces to John Mousinho’s playing ranks before the September 1 deadline.

Their sporting director has highlighted attacking positions, in particular, requiring strengthening, with Colby Bishop, Paddy Lane and Hackett the only contracted players in such areas.

And with the window opening on June 10, Hughes is eyeing a busy summer for the ‘rejuvenation’ of a squad which disappointingly finished eighth in League One.

He told The News: ‘Early last week we met the players, which was effectively telling people they might not have a job next year and certainly won’t have a role within your football club, which was really tough.

‘Ultimately, we are in a position where we want to try to change and develop, to get better, and we feel the decisions are in the best interests of the football club to help us be stronger next season.

‘But it’s a natural stage of the next bit of the club’s development, to rejuvenate the squad and try to progress forward.

Sporting director Rich Hughes is relishing overseeing Pompey's 'big summer of recruitment'. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It creates a big body of work in terms of the summer’s recruitment, but, with the season not ending the way we wanted it to and not achieving the play-offs with a few games to go, we’ve been able to clarify our thoughts

‘We’re looking at around 9-10 signings, that’s the aim, that’s what I have been working on. That is going to be a big summer of recruitment.

‘We have plenty of different plans, but they’re going to change a lot between now and through the summer. There are probably going to be some things we didn’t anticipate becoming options at various points.

‘But it’s our job to flex, react and adapt accordingly. Those players leaving has given us a natural moment to progress, and we’ll be working around the clock to ensure the squad is as strong as possible on September 1.’

Pompey have also taken up contract options on Connor Ogilvie, Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White to create a strong core.

But Hughes believes there’s still plenty of room for squad improvement.

He added: ‘We have a few positional needs we need to tidy up, with two contracted wide players next year in Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett.

‘While Colby Bishop is the only contracted number nine, so there are some obvious areas we need to improve.

‘Of the 11 players that started against Wycombe in the final match, only Michael Jacobs definitely won’t be at the football club next season, so there’s a really good core.

‘In terms of the centre of midfield, we have Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery, but it’s important we add to that group and bolster that as well.