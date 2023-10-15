Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues’ sporting director also insisted the impending departure of the club’s head of recruitment would not impact ongoing work ahead of the January transfer window.

Hughes told the latest Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference that the process has begun to find a replacement.

What stage that hunt is at presently remains to be seen. Yet the top Pompey figure said the vacancy that has arisen will allow him to reassess the footballing structure currently in place. And that means, whoever is appointed will help ensure the Blues are even better equipped for recruitment processes in the future.

Explaining how all parties within the club have reacted to Boardman’s impending departure, Hughes said: ‘We’ve started the process.

‘Even once he knew he’d be going to Everton, Phil hasn’t changed at all – he’s still been working really hard for us.

‘He’s been here for six years, and this is a good progression for him.

Phil Boardman, centre, alongside Pompey secretary Ally Knell, left, and sporting director Rich Hughes

‘It also gives us a great opportunity to restructure and improve. Whenever we’ve had a change of staff, we’ve firstly looked at the structure – we need to make sure we’re well set not just for the next three months but for the next three years.

‘We’re always wanting to get better and better, and looking at how we can bolster departments.’

Earlier this month, John Mousinho admitted it would be a tough task replacing the ‘massively influential’ Boardman. But he was confident Hughes would identify the quality needed to take over the reins.

He said: ‘Since I came in January, I’ve worked very, very closely with him and he was a massive part of what we managed to get done in the summer.

‘We’ve brought some excellent players to the football club and Phil’s had a huge say in that, he’s excellent at what he does. In some ways, it’s no surprise he has been taken by a Premier League club.