John Mousinho has underlined Connor Ogilvie’s understated importance to Pompey’s promotion charge amid his formidable unbeaten run.

And the Blues boss has saluted the former Spurs man’s under-rated quality, amid an impressive return to first-team duty.

Ogilvie was once again excellent in the 4-1 victory against Reading on Saturday, on his seventh successive appearance since coming back from three months out with an ankle injury. That came eight minutes into his Cambridge United return, after a month sidelined with a groin issue.

The left-back’s comeback has coincided with Pompey’s return to form, after a downturn in results over Christmas, with six wins and a draw arriving.

That continues an unbeaten run when Ogilvie has featured for Mousinho’s, which is now incredibly three weeks shy of stretching for a year.

The 1-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park last March was the last match Pompey lost when the 28-year-old featured. The run now stretches 27 games, comprising 10 games at the end of the 2022-23 season and a further 17 matches this term.

Ogilvie’s side are unbeaten when he’s played this campaign picking up 10 league wins and six draws in addition to a Carabao Cup success at Forest Green, where the former Gillingham man came off the bench.

The fact Ogilvie was the only senior outfield option Mousinho kept amid out-of-contract players last summer, shows his appreciation of a squad member he rates highly.

Mousinho said: ‘Connor gives us both sides of the game.

‘Marking (Femi) Azeez (against Reading), who is probably one of the biggest threats at this level, he did a really good job. He has that pedigree to really cause teams problems, and he has done over the past few weeks.

‘Then there’s the attacking threat Connor provides us as well, playing as a higher left-back. He’s really, really good and just very dependable, Connor.

‘He doesn’t get enough credit for how good he is on the ball and how much quality he shows - he chips in with quite a few goals as well.