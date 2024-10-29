Portsmouth's 2024/25 squad market value alongside Championship rivals - including Leeds and Sunderland
Portsmouth have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 Championship season - their woes were compounded by their defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening. But do they have the necessary strength of squad to compete at this level?
Currently, John Mousinho’s men are rock bottom of the Championship table with just eight points from 12 games thus far. They have only won one of their league games this season, drawing five and losing the remaining six.
No team has conceded more goals than Portsmouth this season, shipping a total of 25. Furthermore, they are also among the lowest scorers in the division this season, having registered just 12 efforts at this stage in the season.
The Championship is becoming more and more lucrative with each passing year, as clubs in the Premier League ramp up their profligate spending in an attempt to become leading forces on the European stage. As such, the financial arms race in England’s second tier is fiercer than ever.
Today, we will put together a list of all the teams in the Championship, ranked on their estimated squad market value. All data for this list has been taken from Transfermarkt, based on their valuation of players within each squad in the Championship this season. Where will Pompey land in the list?
Championship squad market values 2024/25
1. Burnley - £155m
2. Leeds United - £144m
3. Luton Town - £84m
4. Sunderland - £83m
5. Sheffield United - £74m
6. Middlesbrough - £67m
7. Norwich - £67m
8. Coventry - £64m
9. Hull - £63m
10. West Brom - £48m
11. Blackburn Rovers - £42m
12. Bristol City - £41m
13. Watford - £40m
14. Cardiff - £40m
15. Stoke City - £40m
16. Preston - £37m
17. Swansea - £36m
18. QPR - £34m
19. Plymouth - £32m
20. Millwall - £30m
21. Sheffield Wednesday - £28m
22. Derby County - £19m
23. Oxford United - £17m
24. Portsmouth - £15m