It's only a few days until Portsmouth resume their League One campaign with the visit of Carlisle United to Fratton Park on Saturday.

The international break came at a poor time for John Mousinho's flying Pompey side but supporters will be positive that the team can pick up where they left off and continue an unbeaten start to the league this term.

Here's your League One news round-up.

Colby Bishop unveils John Mousinho motivation

Portsmouth talisman Colby Bishop has shared how manager John Mousinho motivated him to continue to impress in League One.

The 26-year-old arrived at Fratton Park from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2022 and didn't take long to start bagging goals under John Coleman. Since Mousinho arrived in January, Bishop has taken his game to a new level. The striker has 32 goals in 66 games for the club and eight in 12 so far this term.

Speaking to The Athletic as heads continue to turn at Pompey's impressive form this season, Bishop admitted that Mousinho knew what he was capable of having witnessed it first hand at Oxford United. He said: “When he came in, he just said that he wants me to play the way that I did against him.

Colby Bishop is a man in form (Image: Getty Images)

“I can be a handful when I’m on it so he wants me to stay in the box and do what I’m best at, which is scoring goals. He breathes a lot of confidence into me.”

Charlton Athletic sign Reading star days before Royals clash

Charlton Athletic have snapped up former Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker on a short-term deal just days before clashing with the Royals at The Valley.

Both sides languish in the bottom half of League One, but the Addicks are unbeaten in six while Reading are without a win in their last four league matches. Walker joined Reading in 2018 and turned out for the Berkshire side 14 times before leaving in 2021.

The shot-stopper has played for Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon and Kilmarnock since leaving but now joining Charlton Athletic just until January to provide cover.

Speaking to the club , Walker said: “I'm delighted. I've been keeping myself sharp and ready for the right opportunity and this feels good. I spoke with Stephen Henderson and obviously, Harry [Isted] is out for a little bit so they need a bit of cover and someone to come in.

“I feel ready to contribute to the squad who are obviously going really well at the moment. I know a couple of the lads anyway, so I've come in and fitted in nicely. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team.”

Port Vale take on Blackpool triallist scouted by Southampton and Brentford

Port Vale are set to complete a piece of mid-season business by bringing in free agent midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan to the club, according to The Athletic .

The 19-year-old had been considered by Brentford and Southampton but is now 'nearing' a switch to Vale Park, where he is likely to gain more game time. League One club Blackpool had also looked at the star on trial recently.