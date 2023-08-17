Portsmouth are now preparing for a clash with Cheltenham Town after back-to-back wins.

Pompey have won two out of three league games to kick off the new season, most recently seeing off Exeter City with a narrow home win. John Mousinho’s men are now preparing to host Cheltenham at Fratton Park as they look to continue their fine start. In the meantime, Pompey and their League One rivals will continue to work on adding to their respective squads.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth and another League One club,

Bishop warning

Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop, who scored the winner against Exeter, has sent a warning over his side’s dangerous front line.

“All the lads who have come in on the wing are dangerous. That’s exciting for me, because I feel like I’m going to get more chances and score goals. So I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Pompey scored 20 less than league winers Plymouth and 40 less than second placed Ipswich Town last season, so a renewed goal threat will be welcomed ahead of what the club hope will be a promotion push.

MacAnthony message

Peterborough United chief Darragh MacAnthony has told interested clubs to stump up the cash if they want to get their hands on Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“Two clubs from League One are intertested in ‘Jonno’ and a third club has just come out of nowhere,” the Posh chief has said, as per the Peterborough Telegraph.

“But I have a figure I want for him and if it isn’t met he will stay here. I’m being realistic. I’m not asking for three to four million, but you are trying to buy the best goalscorer outside the Championship. He’s the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in League One.