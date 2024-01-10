Portsmouth star tipped to join European club in January transfer window

A Portsmouth star could be on the move to a European club - also, we'll take a look at this month's manager of the month nominees.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is now open for business for clubs in League One and the rest of the EFL. Table toppers Portsmouth have encountered some spotty form in the last few weeks - what will they do get the Pompey chimes ringing once again?

A Portsmouth goalkeeper is set for a move to mainland Europe - talks between the two parties have progressed swiftly and he could leave the club sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the League One manager of the month nominees have been announced for December - let's see who makes up the ensemble.

Joshua Oluwayemi set for move to FC Lahti

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth shot-stopper Joshua Oluwayemi is thought to be on the move - according to a report from Football Insider, the 22-year-old has agreed a deal to join Finnish outfit FC Lahti on a permanent basis in the January window.

The move is expected to take 'imminently' - as such, Oluwayemi's time at Fratton Park seems to be coming to an end. He signed for Portsmouth back in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer, after he was released by Tottenham Hotspur. This season, he spent a few months on loan at Chelmsford City, only for it to be cut short due to injury.

December 2023 League One Manager of the Month nominees

The League One manager of the month nominees for December have been announced on the EFL's official website. They are as follows: Neill Collins (Barnsley), Darren Ferguson (Peterborough United), Matt Taylor (Bristol Rovers) and Paul Warne (Derby County).