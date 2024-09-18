It has not been an easy ride, Pompey’s return to the Championship, and they face yet another challenging opponent this weekend as they head up to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

The Blues are still without a win in the ongoing 2024/25 campaign, drawing three times against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough before suffering defeat to both Sunderland and West Brom.

John Mousinho welcomed 15 new players to Fratton Park this summer while the aim was evidently to strengthen a side that would be competing against the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton - all of whom have recent Premier League experience - it is evident that it is taking the squad longer to gel as they hotly anticipated win awaits.

Ahead of the Blues’ upcoming clash against the Clarets, here is how the 24 stars who have featured for the club so far this campaign rate according to the EFL statistics site Whoscored.com and how such ratings compare to the ratings The News have given each footballer since the start of the season...