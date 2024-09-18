How Portsmouth's stars rate according to EFL stats ahead of Burnley clash - including Shaughnessy and Pack

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 18th Sep 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 18:30 BST

John Mousinho’s squad face another tough battle this weekend as they prepare to face Burnley at Turf Moor

It has not been an easy ride, Pompey’s return to the Championship, and they face yet another challenging opponent this weekend as they head up to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

The Blues are still without a win in the ongoing 2024/25 campaign, drawing three times against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough before suffering defeat to both Sunderland and West Brom.

John Mousinho welcomed 15 new players to Fratton Park this summer while the aim was evidently to strengthen a side that would be competing against the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton - all of whom have recent Premier League experience - it is evident that it is taking the squad longer to gel as they hotly anticipated win awaits.

Ahead of the Blues’ upcoming clash against the Clarets, here is how the 24 stars who have featured for the club so far this campaign rate according to the EFL statistics site Whoscored.com and how such ratings compare to the ratings The News have given each footballer since the start of the season...

How the Pompey squad rate after first five matches in Championship

1. Pompey's overall ratings this season

How the Pompey squad rate after first five matches in Championship | National World Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 2; Whoscored rating: 5.77; The News Rating: 5.5

2. 24. Kusini Yengi

Appearances: 2; Whoscored rating: 5.77; The News Rating: 5.5 Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 1; Whoscored rating: 5.84; The News rating: 8

3. 23. Josh Murphy

Appearances: 1; Whoscored rating: 5.84; The News rating: 8 | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Appearances: 1; Whoscored rating: 6.06; The News rating: 6

4. 22. Regan Poole

Appearances: 1; Whoscored rating: 6.06; The News rating: 6 | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

