Should any Portsmouth stars seek pastures new in transfer markets to come, the club may not reap the benefits of the full transfer fee.

Portsmouth are flying in League One under John Mousinho this season and the side's unbeaten run will be turning heads both in the division and no doubt from Championship and Premier League clubs.

The Pompey squad is turning in impressive performances week-in, week-out and some clubs from higher divisions may be sniffing around Portsmouth stars for any possible transfer deals in windows to come.

There's a lot more to completing a transfer deal than comes to the surface in club announcements and some recent Fratton Park signings may be on complicated contracts.

It's hard for Pompey supporters to ever fully know the ins and outs of deals but Football Manager always provides some fascinating insight, even if it may err slightly closer to fiction than fact.

Football Manager 2024 launches this month and some who have pre-ordered the game have been enjoying early access, looking into the wages and sell-on clauses that have been added to player contracts.

The News looks at the sell-on clauses FM24 believes that Portsmouth stars may have built into their deals, although these are not official sources.

1 . Denver Hume 20% of Denver Hume's next transfer fee will be owed to Sunderland Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Paddy Lane 25% of the profit made on Paddy Lane’s next transfer fee will be owed to Fleetwood Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Christian Saydee Bournemouth will be due £200k if Portsmouth gain promotion to the EFL Championship before June 30, 2026 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales