Pompey hope to see some fans back inside Fratton Park next season. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The scheme was rolled out at the start of the current term as it began behind closed doors and with no season-tickets sold.

Four thousand fans benefitted back in December for the Fratton Park games against Peterborough and Fleetwood as some restrictions were lifted.

However, no fans have since been allowed back following the lockdown that was introduced at the start of the year.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month it was revealed that up to 4,000 supporters could be back into the stands for any potential League One play-off semi-final featuring Pompey, with the government keen to welcome fans back into stadia after recent test events.

And with the ongoing success of the coronavirus vaccination programme, it appears fans could well be back in Fratton Park for the start of next term at the latest.

The club are still waiting for assurances on numbers and what measures will be required to ensure PO4 remains Covid secure.

But in preparation, the flex-season ticket will once again be available to supporters who held one for the 2020-21 campaign or are 2021-21 members, as well as 2019-20 season ticket holders.

All flexi-season ticket holders will then choose – or be placed into – a group, so that in the event of games being played with a reduced capacity, tickets can be allocated on a rotational basis.

Purchasing a 2021-22 flexi-season ticket ensures that supporters will be able to secure their season ticket for the following (2022-23) campaign.

You will also be able to take advantage of the club’s new fan loyalty and rewards programme.

The ticket is priced £25 for adults.

Junior supporters (those aged 17 and under) will pay £10, while it is just £5 for those aged 10 and under.

There will also be a charge of £2.50 to cover the cost of your season card and postage.

Once on the scheme, flexi-season ticket holders will have the ‘right’ to purchase tickets at an ‘early bird’ match price.

These prices have yet to be confirmed and will be announced in due course.

Flexi-season tickets are now on sale and supporters will have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 2, to secure their ticket.