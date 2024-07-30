Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey striker Colby Bishop is set to undergo heart surgery.

The 27-year-old has been forced to have the treatment immediately after a routine scan as part of the club’s pre-season medical checks.

No timescale as been put in the former Accrington man’s return and the length of the recovery process, with Bishop not present for the club’s recent pre-season warm-weather training camp to Croatia, The Fratton favourite, who became a dad for the first time earlier this month, has also played no part in any of the Blues’ pre-seaspn friendlies to date. Pompey travel to MK Dons tonight for their latest test ahead of their Championshiup return at Leeds United on August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by the club on Tuesday morning read: ‘During a routine heart scan as part of the club’s pre-season medical checks, a potential risk was identified to Colby Bishop. ‘Following subsequent discussions with cardiologists, our medical team and Colby, it was decided that the best course of action would be for the player to undergo immediate surgery to rectify this matter.

‘Everyone at Portsmouth FC is fully supportive of Colby and his family. ‘The club will update further on Colby’s expected return to action once his rehabilitation programme has been determined.’

Bishop said he was grateful with the support Pompey have provided him since the issue was flagged. He said: ‘Definitely not the start to the season I expected receiving this news. It’s been a really uncertain time for myself, my wife and new baby. ‘Despite the difficult circumstance, I am extremely grateful to have been referred to a world-leading expert in a ground-breaking procedure to get me back to full fitness. ‘I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth Football Club for their ongoing support throughout. I look forward to playing in front of you all at Fratton Park on my return.’