Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop to undergo heart surgery ahead of season-opener at Leeds United
The 27-year-old has been forced to have the treatment immediately after a routine scan as part of the club’s pre-season medical checks.
No timescale as been put in the former Accrington man’s return and the length of the recovery process, with Bishop not present for the club’s recent pre-season warm-weather training camp to Croatia, The Fratton favourite, who became a dad for the first time earlier this month, has also played no part in any of the Blues’ pre-seaspn friendlies to date. Pompey travel to MK Dons tonight for their latest test ahead of their Championshiup return at Leeds United on August 10.
A statement issued by the club on Tuesday morning read: ‘During a routine heart scan as part of the club’s pre-season medical checks, a potential risk was identified to Colby Bishop. ‘Following subsequent discussions with cardiologists, our medical team and Colby, it was decided that the best course of action would be for the player to undergo immediate surgery to rectify this matter.
‘Everyone at Portsmouth FC is fully supportive of Colby and his family. ‘The club will update further on Colby’s expected return to action once his rehabilitation programme has been determined.’
Bishop said he was grateful with the support Pompey have provided him since the issue was flagged. He said: ‘Definitely not the start to the season I expected receiving this news. It’s been a really uncertain time for myself, my wife and new baby. ‘Despite the difficult circumstance, I am extremely grateful to have been referred to a world-leading expert in a ground-breaking procedure to get me back to full fitness. ‘I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth Football Club for their ongoing support throughout. I look forward to playing in front of you all at Fratton Park on my return.’
Bishop has scored 45 goals in 100 appearances for Pompey.
