Pompey striker Jordy Hiwula

The striker is an option available to head coach Danny Cowley after missing the past 10 games with an ankle injury.

Hiwula started Cowley’s first game in charge against Ipswich but has been an injury absence ever since, ruling him out of the League One run-in.

That could change on Sunday, though, with the 26-year-old training all week with his team-mates and declared fit to feature.

It’s highly unlikely he’ll start ahead of John Marquis, but with the Blues unable to name a fit senior striker on the bench in recent weeks, Hiwula’s availability will be most welcomed.

Also returning will be Jack Whatmough, who has missed the past four games because of suspension.

He’ll provide Cowley with a selection headache, with fellow centre-back Paul Downing impressing on his rare start against Wimbledon last weekend.