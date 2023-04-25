But the former Pompey front man has insisted the striker will be ‘determined’ to break the 20-goal barrier before the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been the Blues’ go-to man this term, netting 19 strikes in 44 league outings since his £500,000 switch last summer.

Despite an impressive record of scoring nine times in John Mousinho’s first 15 games in charge, Bishop has failed to net in his previous six appearances.

And that unwanted streak continued last Saturday as he failed to register against his former club Accrington at Fratton Park.

Whittingham, who scored 115 goals across three spells with the Blues, shared the striker’s disappointment and revealed the strong mentality needed to become a deadly front man.

‘I thought he battled really well,’ he told BBC Radio Solent following Pompey’s 1-0 win over Accy.

‘I thought it was tough for him (playing) up against two centre-halves, who wanted to make it as difficult for him as possible. He’s had a decent game as a centre-forward.

Colby Bishop.

‘It’s always disappointing as a centre-forward when you don’t score - you don’t feel like you’ve had a good game.

‘That’s the mentality you have to have, you feel disappointed if you don’t score.

‘I’m sure he’ll be determined to get a few more goals and break that 20-goal mark with two games to go before the end of the season.’

Bishop has stolen the headlines during his maiden campaign at Fratton Park as he proves to be the shining light in a disappointing season for Pompey.

His outstanding goal tally has seen him linked with Blackburn and Ipswich in recent months, with the Blues facing a challenge to keep the front man beyond the summer.

