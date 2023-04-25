Portsmouth striker's honest admission over future as Ipswich return date looms

The on-loan Pompey striker made the admission as his time at Fratton Park draws to a close.

Pigott is on a season-long stay with the Blues from Ipswich – an arrangement that has seen the forward score seven goals in 42 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such a move would depend on Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna being willing to part permanently with the former AFC Wimbledon man, who has a year remaining on his current Portman Road deal.

That possibility would increase if the Tractor Boys secured promotion back to the Championship. However, there’s then the subject of the player’s wages, which could prove a stumbling block if Mousinho retains his interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wait-and-see policy is probably the best away to approach Pigott’s next step. And that’s clearly something he’s doing as his season at PO4 nears its expiry date.

When asked what the future holds after his winner against Accrington on Saturday, the popular striker told BBC Radio Solent: 'I've no idea, no idea.

Joe Pigott will return to Ipswich upon the expiry of his current Pompey loan deal.

'I'm not really thinking about it at all at the moment. I'm just trying to enjoy the last few games and hopefully play and contribute as much as I can.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pigott’s 75th-minute winner against Accrington, after coming on as a second-half sub, was his third goal for Pompey under Mousinho.

It came eight games after his last effort, which was also against Accy back on March 14.

That match also saw the Ipswich loanee sent off for his challenge on substitute goalkeeper Toby Savin. A three-match ban was a consequence – and it’s a decision by referee David Rock that still rankles.

Pigott added: ‘Whenever I think about it now, it just winds me up, to be honest. It totally killed me. I felt good up until that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'It's an awful decision but it's pretty poor from myself, with my touch.

'I'm more experienced than that to know better. It's halted my progress a little bit but hopefully I can finish strong for the end of the season now.’

'There wasn't really a way of appealing it because there was only one camera angle as well which didn't help.