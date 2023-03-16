News you can trust since 1877
Pompey U-turn on Joe Pigott red card appeal with on-loan Ipswich striker to miss Bristol Rovers, Port Vale & Forest Green games

Pompey have decided not to appeal Joe Pigott’s red card against Accrington.

By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT

Instead, the Blues have accepted their punishment and will play their next three games without the on-loan Ipswich striker.

According to head coach John Mousinho: ‘It looks like Joe is unfortunately going to be suspended.

‘We took a long time reviewing everything on Wednesday with the camera angles that we had, the footage that we had, a couple of stills, and we took an expert view on it as well.

Joe Pigott was sent off for this challenge on Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin on Tuesday night
‘And even though we stick by our original case on Tuesday night – we don’t think it’s a red card, we think it’s harsh, he was just going for the ball – there doesn’t seem to be enough there to warrant putting in an appeal.

‘We know how the system works and we think there’s a zero-per-cent chance of it being overturned – and also, the way things work, we don’t want to add an extra game on to the top of that.

‘So, an unfortunate sort of incident, but I think we’ll just take the three games and move on.

‘Obviously everybody at the football club, including Joe, is disappointed but it’s one of those thing were we just have to live with.’

The 29-year-old front man, who has started Pompey’s past two games, will now sit out the League One matches against Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Forest Green.

Pigott’s next game looks set to be the Blues’ trip to MK Dons on Good Friday (April 7).

The forward was sent off in the 66th-minute of Tuesday night’s win against Accrington after contesting a loose ball with substitute keeper Toby Savin.

It’s the first time Pigott has seen red in his career.

Arriving from Ipswich in the summer on a season-long loan, the forward has six goals in 37 appearances for the Blues this term.

