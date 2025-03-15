Pompey's survival hopes were further dented at Preston. | Paul Thompson

Pompey suffered late heartbreak at the hands of Preston North End.

The Blues’ survival hopes took another dent as Stefan Thordarson netted an 87th-minute winner to succumb John Mousinho’s men to their second-successive defeat in two games.

Ryan Porteous opened the scoring after 76 minutes before Colby Bishop thought he’d grabbed a point for Pompey seven minutes later.

But it would be late disappointment for the visitors, with the North End midfielder scoring from a tight angle in the dying minutes to steal the victory.

It was an incredibly cagey start to affairs at Deepdale as both sides worked their way into the contest, with very few opportunities arising in the opening 25 minutes.

However, Pompey were appealing for a penalty after 27 minutes when Adil Aouchiche released Kusini Yengi in the box. The striker tangled with defender Porteous before going down in the area and, despite strong pleas for a spot kick, referee Tony Harrington waved the shouts away.

The decision appeared to breathe new life into Mousinho’s men, who - four minutes later - came close to opening the contest through Aouchiche. The Sunderland loanee worked room in the area to unleash a powerful strike but couldn’t threaten Freddie Woodman in the North End goal.

With Pompey looking to end the first half the strongest, another ball into the danger zone - this time from Cohen Bramall - was picked up at the back post by Aouchiche. The winger controlled the ball down before laying the ball to Andre Dozzell.

The midfielder tried to curl a cross into the box but was instead inches away from giving Pompey the lead on the stroke of half-time as his effort went just wide.

Paul Heckingbottom made a quadruple change at half-time and substitute Sam Greenwood caused the Blues danger as he teased a ball into the area. Emil Riis’ header from close range was headed wide - almost to the disbelief of everyone at Deepdale.

On 67 minutes, the Blues thought they’d opened the scoring of their own when Bramall drove into some space around 25-yards out before unleashing a venomous effort. His powerful strike cannoned off the frame of the goal.

But Mousinho’s side fell behind nine minutes later when Porteous bundled in Ched Evans’ cross at the back post.

The Blues weren’t behind for long, though, and it was Bishop who flicked on Murphy’s corner to send the travelling faithful into delirium as he levelled the contest with seven minutes to go.

Although Pompey thought they rescued a point, there was to be late heartbreak as Thordarson converted from a close angle to net the winner. The midfielder rounded Nicolas Schmid and was able to fabulously finish.

There would be further drama in added time as substitute Greenwood was shown a straight red for an elbow on Bishop.