And the big focus is how the Blues squad will shape up ahead of their return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.
Transfer business will dominate, but will be heavily impacted by the fate of existing group under John Mousinho.
With 18 players contracted, deals offered to two more and talks taking place with another couple over renegotiating terms, much is set to happen in the coming weeks and months.
The News has had its ear to the ground - and now gives you the inside track on how things may play out for Pompey’s squad.
1. The inside track on Pompey player futures
From left to right: Zak Swanson, Colby Bishop, Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell and their futures are detailed in our Pompey squad predictions.
2. Will Norris
Pretty clear Norris' future is right here at Pompey. The Blues pushed the boat out to land the keeper on a three-year deal, with the belief he can step up to the Championship. Now the task for the 30-year-old is to show that's the case, with his footballing approach key. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson
Swanson is due to become a free agent as Pompey didn't take up the 12-month option in his contract. A renegotiated deal around appearances has been tabled, due to the right-backs injury issues. In these circumstances, the most regular outcome is a parting of ways. Photo: Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Ryley Towler
The belief from the football operation is Towler has a big Pompey future, with there still two years to run on his existing deal. If Pompey recruit another central defender, the most likely pathway for the 22-year-old is a development loan, with the idea for the former Bristol City man to gain experience and come back to compete for playing time at PO4.
