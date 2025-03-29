Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey took a giant step towards Championship safety with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Blackburn at Fratton Park.

Josh Murphy’s first-half goal proved the difference between the sides as John Mousinho’s side moved seven points clear of the bottom three.

Pompey put in a high-tempo first-half display, before digging in after the break and then showing the qualities missing at Preston last weekend to see out the win.

It proved an important win too, after back-to-back losses with teams near the foot of the table picking up points.

Pompey started the game at a pace with the home crowd reacting by turning up the volume.

Rovers were forced into an early change with Owen Beck going off for Ryan Hedges, as he attempted to block Zak Swanson’s cross.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute with Colby Bishop teeing up Murphy, who advanced and coolly finished inside the far post.

Blackburn immediately replied with Nico Schmid using his feel to deny Hedges’ angled drive from close range.

The keeper then acrobatically kept out Cauley Woodrow’s effort, as he tried his luck from 50 yards.

Blackburn started the second half brightly with Ohashi heading a cross into the arms of Schmid.

Pompey’s first-half intensity wasn’t being matched with the visitors getting on top, without creating much in the way of clear chances.

Mousinho then introduced Terry Devlin and Jordan Williams as Adil Aouchiche and the fatigued Matt Ritchie made way.

Pompey were digging in but it was getting tense as the afternoon wore on, though Devlin nearly broke through the middle but Aynsley Pears left his box to clear.

Mousinho’s men showed their resilience and professionalism to see the game out through three minutes of stoppage time and secure a big win.