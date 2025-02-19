Portsmouth talisman breaks silence after news of huge season-ending injury blow emerges
But the Scouser has outlined his desire to bounce back stronger from the hamstring injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.
Pompey boss John Mousinho today confirmed Lang’s injury picked up at Oxford United last weekend was worse than initially expected, after undergoing a scan on the issue.
Lang will undergo a second scan which will show more detail, but the key man knows he will likely not kick another ball in the Championship this season.
The 26-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon to send a message to supporters about the news.
Lang acknowledged the news was a hit, but will now support the bid for Championship survival ahead of a return at full throttle next term.
He said: ‘Gutted to be missing the rest of the season. It’s been a tough blow, but I’ll be supporting the lads all the way and working hard to come back stronger.’
