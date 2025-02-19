Portsmouth talisman breaks silence after news of huge season-ending injury blow emerges

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 16:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Callum Lang has admitted he’s coming to terms with a ‘tough blow’ after being told his season is over.

But the Scouser has outlined his desire to bounce back stronger from the hamstring injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Pompey boss John Mousinho today confirmed Lang’s injury picked up at Oxford United last weekend was worse than initially expected, after undergoing a scan on the issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lang will undergo a second scan which will show more detail, but the key man knows he will likely not kick another ball in the Championship this season.

The 26-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon to send a message to supporters about the news.

Lang acknowledged the news was a hit, but will now support the bid for Championship survival ahead of a return at full throttle next term.

He said: ‘Gutted to be missing the rest of the season. It’s been a tough blow, but I’ll be supporting the lads all the way and working hard to come back stronger.’

Related topics:John MousinhoChampionshipSupportersPompeyOxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice