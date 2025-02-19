Callum Lang has admitted he’s coming to terms with a ‘tough blow’ after being told his season is over.

But the Scouser has outlined his desire to bounce back stronger from the hamstring injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Pompey boss John Mousinho today confirmed Lang’s injury picked up at Oxford United last weekend was worse than initially expected, after undergoing a scan on the issue.

Lang will undergo a second scan which will show more detail, but the key man knows he will likely not kick another ball in the Championship this season.

He said: ‘Gutted to be missing the rest of the season. It’s been a tough blow, but I’ll be supporting the lads all the way and working hard to come back stronger.’