Danny Cowley's keen on the midfielder as he starts his summer rebuild after being appointed permanent boss on Monday.

Twine enjoyed a fine 2020-21 season. He spent the first half of the campaign at Newport where he bagged seven goals in 24 appearances before returning to the Robins and netted seven time in 25 outings.

Despite his best efforts, the County Ground academy graduate couldn't help his hometown club avoid League One relegation.

Scott Twine.

Still, Twine duly impressed enough to be identified as a target by Pompey as Cowley looks to put together a squad that can finally deliver promotion from the third tier.

Last month, the 21-year-old was also linked with Championship quarter Brentford, Barnsley, Luton Town and QPR.

Twine confessed has an offer on the table to remain at the Robins – but is currently weighing up his options.

Speaking after Swindon’s 4-3 win over Wigan on the final day of the season, Twine told BBC Wiltshire: ‘I’m not thinking about my career right now, it’s six or so weeks until June so I’m going to focus on getting myself fit first.

‘I don’t see why I couldn’t go back to League Two – I just love playing football. That’s what I love doing.

‘I’ve played a lot over the last year and even though it’s been very frustrating because of where we are in the league, there’s nothing better than being on the pitch.

‘There is something on the table that I’ve got to think about over the next few weeks. It’s not been a good season, but I enjoy it at Swindon, so we’ll see what’s going to happen.

‘This season has been the most I’ve played, the most I’ve scored, and the best I’ve played, but it still counts for very little when you go down.

‘It’s frustrating that we’ve gone down, and to go down with two or three games left was not good enough.’