Portsmouth target two goalkeeping arrivals with ex-Wolves, Burnley and Ipswich man still leading candidate

Pompey remain in the hunt for two goalkeeping signings this summer.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

And, as previously revealed by The News, Burnley’s Will Norris continues to be a strong frontrunner as John Mousinho seeks a permanent number one.

The Blues are keen to send Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward out on loan next season to aid their encouraging development.

That remains the preferred pathway for the talented pair, rather than asking them to spend the campaign occupying Mousinho’s first-team bench.

As a consequence, Pompey are seeking a number two as well as a first-choice stopper when the transfer window opens on Wednesday (June 14).

Regardless, Matt Macey is a long-term candidate, having impressed during his loan spell in the second half of last term.

However, Luton are looking for a transfer fee for the 28-year-old, while he has also earned a significant pay rise following their promotion to the Premier League.

Despite not having featured in that successful campaign other than occupying the bench on occasions in the Championship, it’s a contract stipulation.

Will Norris remaining a leading candidate to be Pompey number one next season - but the Blues are after two new keepers. Picture: Alex PantlingWill Norris remaining a leading candidate to be Pompey number one next season - but the Blues are after two new keepers. Picture: Alex Pantling
Although, in Pompey’s favour, the Hatters are seeking to overhaul their goalkeeping options, with last season’s first choice, Ethan Horvath, having returned to Nottingham Forest following an eye-catching loan.

Crucially, another arrival would give them four on their books – joining James Shea, Jack Walton and Macey.

Still, while the Blues remain hopeful on Macey, they have refused to stand still and a contingency plan is underway.

As mentioned by The News last month, Norris interests sporting director Rich Hughes and available as a free transfer.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough, helping them reach the League One play-off semi-finals, where they lost to Sheffield Wednesday.

He has now been released by Burnley following three seasons at Turf Moor, where he made two Premier League appearances.

The 6ft 5in keeper has also represented Cambridge United, Wolves and Ipswich, before joining Burnley for an undisclosed fee in August 2020.

Certainly Norris would not be willing to join Pompey as a back-up off the bench, and will rightly regard himself as a first-choice keeper considering his experience and CV.

How that would impact on the Blues’ ongoing interest in Macey remains to be seen, yet their wanted list also contains a number of other candidates.

Macey’s arrival at Pompey in January in itself caught many by surprise, with some supporters writing him off before making an appearance for the club.

However, the former Plymouth man went on to impress, making 21 appearances and convincing many of the Fratton faithful they would like to see him back permanently.

With 12 months remaining on his Luton contract, that was always going to be a complicated issue, as it has proven to be this early in the summer.

However, Norris, who featured 24 times in all competitions for Peterborough last season, is also highly regarded at Fratton Park – and a leading candidate to become the Blues’ next number one.

