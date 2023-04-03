Ryan Tunnicliffe has been impressed with his team-mate’s Fratton Park impact since arriving on loan from Blackpool.

With energy, effort, heart and desire, Dale has proven a popular performer among supporters – yet his final product rightly comes under scrutiny.

His second-half winner in Saturday’s 1-0 success over Duncan Ferguson’s side was his first goal for 40 appearances.

And Tunnicliffe is adamant more is required from the 24-year-old if he’s going to raise his game.

He told The News: ‘If you were going to pick a way that Owen scored, then you wouldn’t have said it would be with a far-post header.

‘He seems to get quite a few chances and, when it’s not going for you, then you don’t seem to score.

‘But he will be disappointed with himself, he probably could have had a hat-trick. The one at the end he should have scored, he’ll tell you that himself.

Ryan Tunnicliffe believes Owen Dale needs to add more goals to his game to go to the next level. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Owen always puts the effort in, he always gets into those positions to score, hopefully that’s now the turning point and he can score more from now until the end of the season.

‘He puts effort into it, you come out on the pitch and can see someone is giving 110 per cent – and you cannot knock them.

‘Improving his goals and the final ball is where he needs to go to take his game to the next level. He has to start scoring 10 goals a season.

‘He’s the difference-maker for us, we work hard behind the ball and get it to him – and we need him to score the goals.

‘Owen’s only young, it takes people years to work that out, but he’s trying, he gets in the positions, so hopefully he can score a few more, which will help us massively.

‘You’re always going to be gutted when the chance of a hat-trick comes along and doesn’t come off, but he won’t be too bothered. We won 1-0 – and the cherry on top is it’s through his goal.’

Dale has made 44 appearances for the Blues this season, largely as a first-choice under both John Mousinho and Danny Cowley.

And his team-mates have also been impressed.

Tunnicliffe added: ‘If you watch him the whole season, he’s got great energy, is great in one-v-ones, works incredibly hard for the team, he puts in a shift, he creates chances for others.

‘It’s the life of a winger isn’t it. If you don’t score then everyone isn’t happy – and when you do score everyone’s buzzing with you.