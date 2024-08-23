Portsmouth's ten-year goal difference compare to EFL rivals - including Sheffield United, Derby and Luton Town

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

Pompey’s goal difference over the last ten years has shocked their Championship rivals, including Luton Town

Pompey are soon to be back in Championship action as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this Saturday. The Blues have already enjoyed two draws against two of arguably the toughest teams in the league, as they secured a point against both Leeds and Luton. However, John Mousinho is still seeking his first win in the second-tier and will hope that the Blues can secure the necessary three points when they head up to Wearside.

Whether Pompey have secured a win or not this season, there is one area in which they have excelled, beating all of their EFL rivals in the past ten years. According to information from The Lower Tiers, here is how Pompey compare to their EFL rivals when considering the teams with the highest goal difference over the past ten seasons...

Pompey's goal difference compared to their Championship and former League One rivals over the past ten years

1. Pompey's Goal difference

Pompey's goal difference compared to their Championship and former League One rivals over the past ten years | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blades have a goal difference of +49 from the past ten years

2. 12. Sheffield United

The Blades have a goal difference of +49 from the past ten years | Getty Images

The League One side have a goal difference of +70 from the past ten seasons

3. 11. Exeter City

The League One side have a goal difference of +70 from the past ten seasons Photo: Harry Trump

Wayne Rooney's side have enjoyed a goal difference of +79 over the last decade

4. 10. Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney's side have enjoyed a goal difference of +79 over the last decade | Getty Images

