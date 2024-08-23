Pompey are soon to be back in Championship action as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this Saturday. The Blues have already enjoyed two draws against two of arguably the toughest teams in the league, as they secured a point against both Leeds and Luton. However, John Mousinho is still seeking his first win in the second-tier and will hope that the Blues can secure the necessary three points when they head up to Wearside.