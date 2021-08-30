Pompey League Two title winner Carl Baker has achieved another personal milestone - but playing in the same team as his son. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now aged 38, the Pompey League Two title winner’s playing days are showing no sign of slowing down.

The former Coventry and MK Dons midfielder has been appointed as Nuneaton Borough’s club captain for the 2021-22 campaign.

And on Saturday, he lined-up alongside teenage son Louis for their Southern League Premier Central division encounter with Leiston.

The pair had previously featured in the same Boro team during pre-season.

However, Saturday represented a first competitive outing together – and Louis’ debut after previously turning out for the club’s under-21s.

It is also the first time in the Warwickshire-based club’s history that a father and son have played together in competitive action.

The eye-catching occasion was marked by a 2-0 victory, with Carl Baker involved in the 13th-minute opener when his shot was pushed out by the Leiston keeper against a defender for an own goal.

Then, on 28 minutes, Marcus Kelly sealed the 2-0 triumph in front of a 437 crowd at Liberty Way.

Carl Baker told Nuneaton Borough’s website: ‘Playing alongside my son Louis was one of the highlights of my career and something I never thought would ever be possible.

‘It was a strange feeling before the game, but as soon as we kicked off it was just another normal game and he is just another team mate so it didn’t feel any different apart from occasionally hearing “Dad” when I had the ball!

‘I thought he (Louis) did really well, he kept the ball and made some great third man runs, which allowed other players space to get on the ball.

‘I spoke with him after the game knowing he was very nervous as he only found out about an hour before kick-off.

‘All in all it was a great day – and even better with a 2-0 win.’

The father and son double act against Leiston was ended on 84 minutes, when Louis was substituted.

Carl Baker made 50 appearances and scored nine goals for Pompey before leaving in August 2017 under Kenny Jackett.

During his 14 months at Fratton Park, he was a pivotal presence in the 2016-17 League Two title success under Paul Cook.

