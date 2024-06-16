Portsmouth title winner and ex-Gillingham man secures Fratton Park future
A member of Pompey’s League One title-winning team has pledged his future to Fratton Park.
Connor Ogilvie has signed a fresh two-year deal to tie himself to the Blues until the summer of 2026.
The left-back and skipper Marlon Pack were the sole out-of-contract players offered new contracts in the aftermath of a remarkable season.
The likes of Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty were among 10 released, while Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson are in negotiations after Pompey decided against taking up club options.
Yet John Mousinho was eager to retain Ogilvie, who has totalled 117 appearances and eight goals since arriving from Gillingham on a free transfer in August 2021.
The 28-year-old suffered injury issues during their promotion season, yet remained first choice at left-back when fit - and his return to availability in January coincided with an upturn in the team’s form as they stormed to the title.
He featured 25 times in 2023-24, netting twice, including starting against Barnsley in April’s decisive League One-winning victory.
Pompey are still finalising a fresh deal with Pack, although the indications are progress is encouraging.
Meanwhile, Jordan Williams became their first signing of the transfer window when he made the switch from Barnsley on Friday after leaving on a free transfer.
