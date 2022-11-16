The 46-year-old has taken over at Lochee United, a Dundee-based side competing in the SJFA’s Midlands League.

Harper replaces the long-serving George Shields, who departed last month, and inherits a side positioned sixth, having taken 35 points from 16 games.

For the ex-Scotland under-21 international, it represents his first managerial role since leaving Albion Rovers in May 2020.

During a two-year spell with the Scottish League Two side, he oversaw a successful fight against relegation, before stabilising the club the following season.

However, Harper’s next managerial job had eluded him, most recently working as first-team scout at Hibernian, the club where he started his career.

Now the winger who won the First Division title with Harry Redknapp’s memorable Pompey team in 2002-03, has returned to take up the Lochee challenge.

Harper told Lochee’s official website: ‘Having been around Scottish football for many years, I was aware of Lochee United as one of the top Junior teams in the country.

‘Having only recently started a new position at Hibs, I wasn’t looking for another management position but when I was told by a third party about their ambitious plans to climb the pyramid into the professional leagues, I agreed to meet.

‘I was impressed by what the club has already achieved as part of their plans and immediately bought into the vision for the next three years.

‘I am excited to get started and looking forward to supporting the club’s goal of using football to improve the lives of the local community.’

Harper is keen to combine his Lochee role with scouting commitments for Hibernian, with talks ongoing.

He remains a popular Fratton Park figure from his playing days, spending almost five years with the Blues and making 128 appearances, scoring nine times.

In addition to Pompey and Hibernian, the pacy winger also represented Derby, Walsall, Leicester, Stoke, Carlisle and Dunfermline.

Harper also scored four goals in five Scotland Under-21 appearances, yet the closest he came to a full cap was as an unused substitute against Lithuania in October 2003.

Lochee club secretary, Marc Stanton, who led the hunt for a new manager added: ‘Not only has Kevin played at the highest level of Scottish football, but has experienced the top-flight of the English leagues as well as the FA and Uefa Cups.

‘Our search for a new manager was extensive and we met with many great individuals, but Kevin’s passion for the game, and his quick understanding of our vision made it an easy choice.