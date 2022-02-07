Portsmouth to be slapped with Football Association fine following controversial Oxford United encounter
Pompey will be hit with a Football Association fine following their heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at Oxford United.
The Blues received seven bookings and a sending off in Saturday’s controversial Kassam Stadium encounter.
And that warrants a standard punishment of £2,500.
According to the FA rulebook, disciplinary action is taken should six or more players from a side be cautioned and/or sent off in one match.
Pompey plan to appeal against Joe Morrell’s 16th-minute dismissal, with Oxford players reportedly agreeing it was an incorrect decision.
However, even should they be successful in their case, the Blues’ tally of seven bookings still takes them over the six yellow card threshold.
Referee Samuel Barrott was at the centre of Pompey’s ire, overall booking 11 players and issuing a red card in the League One fixture.
That consisted of four cautions for Oxford, whose substitute Nathan Holland snatched a dramatic winner six minutes into time added on.
It’s the first time this season that Danny Cowley’s men have received six or more bookings in a match.
Had it occurred previously in the 2021-22 campaign, the fine would be doubled to £5,000, in accordance with FA regulations.
A club can either accept the punishment or make written representations in mitigation, to be heard by a regulatory commission.
However, in this instance, it is unlikely Pompey will take the latter as a course of action.
Those booked on Saturday were: Gavin Bazunu, Sean Raggett, Denver Hume, substitute Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis and George Hirst.
In addition, Morrell was given a straight red card, which warrants a three-game ban should Pompey’s appeal not be upheld.
Oxford’s yellow cards were Cameron Brannagan, Herbie Kane, Steve Seddon and Elliott Moore.
