Pompey are set to face seven ex-players, a former coach and kitman, and the son of a Hall of Famer in a bumper reunion at Westleigh Park.

The Hawks represent the Blues’ latest pre-season friendly opposition, following Tuesday night’s opening 3-1 victory at Gosport.

Certainly there will be a familiar look about the Southern League Premier South side for Friday evening’s encounter (7pm), including three Pompey players released in the summer.

Shaun North has been appointed the Hawks’ head coach and challenged to overhaul a squad which suffered relegation from National South last term during a dreadful campaign.

Nigel Atangana is among seven former Pompey players who have featured for the Hawks in pre-season. Picture: Joe Pepler

And he has utilised his Pompey contacts and extensive knowledge of Academy football to recruit a number of familiar faces to boost their promotion ambition.

Harvey Bradbury, Leon Maloney and Nigel Atangana have led the procession of former Blues players arriving at Westleigh Park during the summer.

They’ve since been joined by Harvey Laidlaw and reigning Pompey Academy Player of the Season Mitch Aston, who were both released at the end of the League One title-winning season.

In addition, Josh Dockerill, who missed last season with an ACL injury to his right knee sustained in July 2023, has been trialling with the Hawks.

The defender, who departed Fratton Park in May, has featured as a second-half substitute in friendlies against Selsey and Horndean so far.

The seventh and final ex-Pompey player involved with North’s side at present is Seok-Jae Lee, who has also been on trial.

The attacking midfielder, who left the Blues after graduating in the summer of 2021 after turning down a contract offer, last season turned out for Chichester and Baffins Milton Rovers.

Yet still the links keep on coming, with midfielder Alfy Whittingham a summer recruit for the Hawks - with an instantly recognisable surname.

The son of Pompey legend and BBC Radio Solent summeriser Guy, is presently in his second spell at Westleigh Park and has also represented Aldershot and Hampton & Richmond.

Not forgetting North himself, of course, who totalled more than two decades working in Pompey’s Academy and oversaw the development of the likes of Gary O’Neil, Matt Ritchie, Joel Ward and Marlon Pack.

The multi-talented 62-year-old became the Blues’ kitman in September 2021, yet continued to work in the Academy and last season was part of the first-team coaching staff in their League One title win.

The Hawks represents his first managerial position, although he did have one final Pompey duty to fulfil this week.

North was at Privett Park on Tuesday night to show his kitman successor, son Dillon, the ropes on a match-day.

However, he will occupy the Hawks dug-out on Friday, overseeing a team brimming with Pompey associations for the ambitious non-leaguers.