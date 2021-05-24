Danny Cowley will experience fans inside Fratton Park for the first time when Pompey host Peterborough in a pre-season friendly on July 31.

Darren Ferguson’s newly-promoted outfit are heading to the south coast on Saturday, July 31 (3pm kick-off) – a week before the Blues’ 2021-22 League campaign gets under way.

It will be the first time fans have been inside the ground to watch Pompey in action since the league draw against Fleetwood last December.

That was one of only two home games not played behind closed doors last term – with the other being a 2-0 victory over the Posh 10 days earlier.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley will also be taking his troops to Bristol City’s training ground for another friendly against Championship opposition on Tuesday, July 20 (2pm kick-off).

That comes after a training camp at The FA’s St George’s Park facility from Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 17, with a game likely to take place on the Friday.

The regular trip to the Hawks’ Westleigh Park will take place on Saturday, July 10 (3pm kick-off) – maintaining it’s traditional spot as the curtain-raiser to the Blues’ pre-season schedule.

Meanwhile, a Pompey XI will play games at local sides Gosport on Wednesday, July 21, and Bognor on Wednesday, July 28. Both fixtures kick-off at 7.30pm.

The club are also currently in the process of confirming some more friendly fixtures for Saturday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 28, which will be announced at a later date.

Ticket details for games will be announced in due course.