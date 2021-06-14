Portsmouth to lose out to Charlton Athletic after twist in chase for Preston North End's Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town target Jayden Stockley

Jayden Stockley

One of the Blues’ prime summer targets has opted for a switch to their League One rivals.

A dramatic twist in the tale developed today with Danny Cowley hopeful of securing a deal for the Preston North End striker.

Pompey had agreed a fee in the region of £450,000 for the 27-year-old with the Championship side.

Cowley was hopeful of utilising their geography to engineer a deal, with Stockley hailing from along the coast in Poole.

Substantial personal terms and a signing-on fee were tabled for the former loanee, with Pompey hopeful they had their man.

But it appears Charlton were the club in the driving seat all along, with Stockley preferring a move to the side he spent the second half of the season at, scoring eight times.

And it now looks like the Addicks have won the day to land the former Exeter man on a permanent basis.

The news is a blow for Pompey, with Cowley keen for a hard-working physical presence up front this summer.