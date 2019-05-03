Have your say

Pompey will kick off their summer pre-season campaign with a friendly against University College Dublin.

The Blues will face the Students on July 10 (7.45pm) during their six-night stay in Eire to prepare for the 2019-20 season.

Pompey midfielder Ben Close in action against the Hawks last summer. Picture: Neil Marshall

University College Dublin currently sit ninth in the League of Ireland premier division table.

There is then the regular match against the Hawks at Westleigh Park on Saturday, July 13, while Kenny Jackett’s men travel to Crawley on Saturday, July 27 (both 3pm).

A game on Saturday, July 20 is also earmarked, although an opponent still to be confirmed.

Pompey XI fixtures, which will be a mixture of first-team players and youngsters, will take place against non-league sides Bognor (Tuesday, July 16), Aldershot (Tuesday, July 23) and Woking (Tuesday, July 30).