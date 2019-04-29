Have your say

Pompey will travel to Woking for a pre-season friendly this summer.

Kenny Jackett’s men head to the Kingfield Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 (7.45pm kick off).

Gareth Evans in action at Woking in 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler

It’s not yet known whether the Blues will be in the Championship or League One next season.

Pompey sit four points off automatic promotion with two games remaining, but play their game in hand over Luton and Barnsley against Peterborough tomorrow night.

Nevertheless, Jackett’s troops will still visit Woking to prepare for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Cardinals also don’t know which tier of non-league they’ll be plying their trade in next term.

They finished second in National League South and meet either Bath City or Wealdstone in the play-off semi-finals on Sunday.

Pompey last played Woking in a pre-season friendly in 2015.

Paul Cook’s side delivered 2-0 victory, with Gareth Evans and Matt Clarke on target.

The Blues are also booked in for a summer return to Ireland this summer.

Jackett’s men are heading to Dublin for a five-day training camp between July 7-12.