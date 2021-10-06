Portsmouth to travel in cup after penalty shootout victory
Pompey will travel to face Wessex League opposition in the third round of the Hampshire Cup.
The Blues will meet AFC Stoneham after defeating Isthmian League south central division outfit Basingstoke Town on penalties last month.
Pompey had originally been given a home tie but the clash has now been switched to the Stoneham Lane Football Complex, at a date to be arranged.
Stoneham currently sit 10th in the Wessex League premier division, a league shared with the likes of Moneyfields, US Portsmouth, Fareham, Horndean and AFC Portchester.