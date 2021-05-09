Portsmouth told to go 'do the business' by former defender as Charlton and Oxford pray for Fratton Park slip-up

Pompey have been tasked to ‘do the business’ today by former defender Christian Burgess.

Sunday, 9th May 2021, 11:30 am
Christian Burgess, second from right, suffered play-off heartache with Pompey last season. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

The centre-back, who was part of the Blues side that came up short in last season’s play-off semi-final against Oxford, has urged his ex-team-mates to get the result they need against Accrington to secure a top-six finish.

Danny Cowley’s side know victory against Accy (midday kick-off) will guarantee them sixth place in the League One table.

Any slip-up, though, could be punished with Oxford and Charlton primed to pounce.

Burgess is already celebrating after his Royal Union Saint-Gilloise side won Belgium’s First Division B title after a record-breaking campaign.

Now he wants his former club to join him in having some post-season cheer.

In a message to the Blues via Twitter, the 2019-20 News/Sports Mail Player of the Year said: ‘Best of luck to @Pompey today!

‘Do the business and it’s one step closer to championship football!’