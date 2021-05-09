Portsmouth told to go 'do the business' by former defender as Charlton and Oxford pray for Fratton Park slip-up
Pompey have been tasked to ‘do the business’ today by former defender Christian Burgess.
The centre-back, who was part of the Blues side that came up short in last season’s play-off semi-final against Oxford, has urged his ex-team-mates to get the result they need against Accrington to secure a top-six finish.
Danny Cowley’s side know victory against Accy (midday kick-off) will guarantee them sixth place in the League One table.
Any slip-up, though, could be punished with Oxford and Charlton primed to pounce.
Burgess is already celebrating after his Royal Union Saint-Gilloise side won Belgium’s First Division B title after a record-breaking campaign.
Now he wants his former club to join him in having some post-season cheer.
In a message to the Blues via Twitter, the 2019-20 News/Sports Mail Player of the Year said: ‘Best of luck to @Pompey today!
‘Do the business and it’s one step closer to championship football!’