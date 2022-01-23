Portsmouth told what they have to do to remedy lack of goal threat after latest blank at Sunderland
Mahlon Romeo believes Pompey’s failure to respond to adversity properly is behind his side’s lack of goals.
But the Blues defender is adamant Danny Cowley’s men have the firepower to turn their fortunes around at the top end of the pitch.
Pompey fell to a frustrating 1-0 loss at Sunderland, as they lost ground on the play-offs after a reverse which made it one win in their past six league outings.
Attacking deficiencies were key to their downfall, with a promising first half failing to deliver a tangible reward.
Pompey were then undone by a defensive error before the break in the game’s decisive moment.
Romeo believes the greater issue for his side lies in failing to respond to that setback well enough, with Cowley’s men going into their shells.
He said: ‘We have to keep at it and not get disheartened.
‘When we played well and deserved to get a goal, we didn’t get a goal.
‘But when the opposition got a goal we then got disheartened.
‘We were doing things the right way and we have to keep believing in what we’re doing.
‘We’re doing the right things - so keep doing it.
‘Responding to when things go against you is what separates the good teams from the rest.
‘You’ve had something you didn’t deserve happen - now it’s about how you respond.’
Despite the lack of goals, Romeo is adamant there is attacking quality within his team’s ranks.
He retains a belief the goals will flow over the remainder of the season, if Pompey approach games in the correct manner.
That is something which has to happen quickly if they are to remain play-off contenders this season.
Romeo added: ‘I think there is firepower here.
‘If you look at Marcus (Harness), Ronan (Curtis), (George) Hirsty and Tyler (Walker) has just come in.
‘There is some real talent in this team.
‘Look at Crackers (Jacobs) coming on and what he did.
‘I’ve no doubt at all there’s a lot of talent in this team.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.