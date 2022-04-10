Portsmouth tormentor strikes again after inflicting pain with Oxford United, Bristol Rovers Exeter City and now Cheltenham Town

The Cheltenham match winner felt the margin of victory for his side could have been greater, after getting the only goal of the game in his side’s victory at Whaddon Road.

Sercombe’s classy finish continues an incredible run of goals against the Blues spanning eight years for four different clubs.

The man who has been linked with a move to Fratton Park down the years, scored his first goal against Pompey in the 90th minute for Exeter to earn a 1-1 draw at St James Park in 2014.

He then repeated the feat the following year to ensure Oxford earned a 1-1 draw against Paul Cook’s side at the Kassam Stadium.

Sercombe then repeated his feat of hurting Pompey late in games, as his 90th-minute effort from a Lee Brown free-kick condemned Kenny Jackett’s side to a 2-1 New Year’s Day defeat at the start of 2018.

The 31-year was up to his old tricks again yesterday to help Cheltenham secure their League One place next season.

He told Cheltenham’s official site: ‘We passed the ball around a lot more than we have done.

Liam Sercombe wins it for Cheltenham and scores against Pompey for the fourth time in his career.

‘It's always nice to keep a clean sheet. We looked solid.

‘We said in there that if it wasn't for their keeper we probably could have put a few more away.

‘They did have a couple of chances but not too many clear-cut.