Pompey are tracking Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The News understands the Blues have made an approach to loan the highly-regarded England under-19 international.

Having recruited 12 players this summer, John Mousinho anticipates a busy end to the transfer window, which closes on Friday.

Among those incoming is Mark O’Mahony, with the Blues having reached agreement with Brighton to bring him in on loan.

In addition, they have also lodged interest with the Seagulls for Cozier-Duberry, who was recruited from Arsenal last month.

The 19-year-old turned down a new deal at the Emirates in favour of becoming a free agent this summer, subsequently signing a four-year contract with Brighton.

The attacker has so far not been included in their match-day squads for the opening two Premier League fixtures, yet is very much regarded as one for the future and featured in pre-season.

Cozier-Duberry has represented England at every age group from under-16s upwards, while was part of the Arsenal side which lost the 2023 FA Youth Cup final against West Ham.

It remains to be seen how Pompey’s interest progresses, especially for an area of the squad which has become well stocked.

The Blues’ wing options were last week bolstered by the signing of Harvey Blair from Liverpool, joining Paddy Lane, Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Matt Ritchie and Callum Lang.

They are also keen to offload Anthony Scully, while Gavin Whyte continues to struggle since arriving at Fratton Park.

Middlesbrough’s Silvera and the incoming O’Mahony represent two of their allotted five loans, leaving three spots remaining.

Mousinho has previously revealed he expects all five spaces to be filled before the end of the transfer window.