Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues and Bristol Rovers keen on young Watford keeper who came through ranks at Reading

That’s according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Blues have been joined by Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers in scouting the 20-year-old goalkeeper.

The former Reading youngster is currently on loan at National League South side Welling United, where he has amassed five appearances after establishing himself as the No1 at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

He moved to Vicarage Road in 2020 and is registered to the Hornets’ under-23 side.

Watford keeper Myles Roberts Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Roberts has also spent a loan spell at Danny Cowley’s former club, Concord Rangers.

Pompey already have some talented goalkeeping youngsters on their books.

England under-21 international Josh Griffiths is currently No1 at Fratton Park – but is on a season-long loan from West Brom.

The Blues brought in Spurs youngster Josh Oluwayemi to act as Griffiths’ understudy in the summer.

