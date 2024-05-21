Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues and Derby reportedly chasing Oxford United Wembley hero and former £11m man
Pompey are reportedly eyeing Oxford United’s Wembley hero.
Josh Murphy scored both goals in the 2-0 League One play-off final triumph against Bolton on Sunday.
It means Des Buckingham’s side will join Pompey and Derby in the Championship next season - the U’s first at that level since 1999.
However, the former £11m man is out of contract this summer and John Mousinho is being linked with a swoop for his ex-Kassam Stadium team-mate.
According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Blues have joined Derby in the chase for the 29-year-old, who featured for Cardiff in the Premier League.
Murphy signed a two-year deal with Oxford in July 2022 following his release by the Bluebirds and has since made 62 appearances and scored 10 times.
The winger started his career at Norwich and had loan spells with Wigan and MK Dons before joining Cardiff in an £11m deal in June 2018.
He made 22 Premier League starts in 2018-19, scoring against Burnley, Fulham and West Ham as the Bluebirds suffered relegation to the Championship.
Murphy later spent six months as an Oxford team-mate of Mousinho, before the latter was appointed Pompey head coach in January 2023.
The Blues are in the market to strengthen their wing options this summer, with Abu Kamara returning to Norwich following an impressive loan spell.
Of the wide men currently on Pompey’s books, Paddy Lane will be a strong contender for a starting spot in the Championship next term after a fine campaign.
However, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully have much to do after both struggling in their maiden Fratton Park seasons, the latter primarily through injury issues.
And, according to Crook, Pompey are reportedly now pursuing the in-demand Murphy following his Wembley starring role.
