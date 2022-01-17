Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues closing in on Coventry’s former Nottingham Forest and Bolton front man Tyler Walker
Pompey are closing in on the loan signing Coventry striker Tyler Walker – according to reports.
A new marksman has been a priority during the January window for Danny Cowley as he looks to bolster his attacking options.
And as per freelance sports journalist Pete O’Rouke on Twitter, the Blues have found the man to do so in the 25-year-old, with a loan move until the end of the season apparently close.
After progressing through Nottingham Forest’s academy, Walker made his debut in a Championship victory over Rotherham in March 2015.
He then scored his first senior goal for the club less than a month later during a 2-2 draw with Brentford.
Following his maiden strike, he enjoyed loan spells at a number of EFL clubs, including Burton, Bolton and Lincoln, before signing for Mark Robins’ Sky Blues permanently in August 2020.
In total, Walker has scored 11 goals in 52 appearances for Coventry, but has fallen down the pecking order this term.
And that has opened the door to a temporary departure from the Coventry Building Society Arena this month.
His arrival would come at the perfect time for Pompey, as Ellis Harrison’s and Gassan Ahadme’s departures look set to be closely followed by John Marquis’ move to Lincoln.
It also follows Nicky Cowley’s trip to Coventry on FA Cup third-round weekend, when he took in the Sky Blues’ 1-0 victory against Derby.
Walker, however, failed to play that day, remaining on the bench throughout the game.
This season the son of former England defender, Des, has featured 20 times for Coventry, scoring three goals.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.