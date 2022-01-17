A new marksman has been a priority during the January window for Danny Cowley as he looks to bolster his attacking options.

And as per freelance sports journalist Pete O’Rouke on Twitter, the Blues have found the man to do so in the 25-year-old, with a loan move until the end of the season apparently close.

After progressing through Nottingham Forest’s academy, Walker made his debut in a Championship victory over Rotherham in March 2015.

He then scored his first senior goal for the club less than a month later during a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Following his maiden strike, he enjoyed loan spells at a number of EFL clubs, including Burton, Bolton and Lincoln, before signing for Mark Robins’ Sky Blues permanently in August 2020.

In total, Walker has scored 11 goals in 52 appearances for Coventry, but has fallen down the pecking order this term.

And that has opened the door to a temporary departure from the Coventry Building Society Arena this month.

Pompey’s striker search appears to be over, as they close in on Coventry’s Tyler Walker, according to reports.. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It also follows Nicky Cowley’s trip to Coventry on FA Cup third-round weekend, when he took in the Sky Blues’ 1-0 victory against Derby.

Walker, however, failed to play that day, remaining on the bench throughout the game.

This season the son of former England defender, Des, has featured 20 times for Coventry, scoring three goals.

