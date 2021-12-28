That’s according to Football League World, who claim all three League One clubs are weighing up a move for the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international ahead of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old is finding regular game time at the New York Stadium hard to come by, with just five third-tier starts to his name this season.

His contract at the Millers expires at the end of the season and that has supposedly opened up the possibility of the Haywards Heath-born left-sided player looking at his options.

However, the League One leaders reportedly turned down an offer for Sadlier’s services earlier this year – and it remains to be seen whether manager Paul Warne would be willing to let the player leave as his side chase automatic promotion back to the Championship.

The former Sligo Rovers and Cork winger will be no stranger to Pompey fans.

He scored twice for Sligo against the Blues in a pre-season friendly in 2016.

Meanwhile, he was heavily linked with a move to Fratton Park in 2018, before opting for a move to Doncaster Rovers.

Kieran Sadlier in action for Doncaster Rovers against Pompey in 2019.

Kenny Jackett was reportedly the front-runner for his signature following the expiry of his Cork contract – but lost out to Donny as they finished the 2018-19 season with a play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton.

Sadlier got his move to the Championship in 2020 when he signed for Rotherham on a free transfer.

He made 15 appearances for the Milers as they were relegated to League One.