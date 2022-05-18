Here’s the latest chatter that caught our eye, all thanks to Twitter pages EFL Hub...

Pompey in battle to land Hull winger Scott

Pompey reportedly have Hull winger James Scott on their radar.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull winger James Scott has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

But if Danny Cowley wants to land the 21-year-old then he will have to see off some stiff competition.

Derby, Sunderland, Accrington and Hibs – where Scott spent last season on loan – are also apparently keen.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Hull boss Shota Arveladze wants to run the rule over the former Motherwell youngster in pre-season before deciding the player’s next chapter in his career.

Scott was signed by the Tigers in January 2020, with then boss Grant McCann paying Well a reported £1m.

He’s since made 31 appearances for the east Yorkshire outfit, including 18 outings during their 2020-21 League One title-winning season.

However, this term saw the Glaswegian loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

Scott endured a tough season at Easter Road, though, with his 19 appearances in all competitions producing just four goals and one assist.

Three of those goals came on the final day of the season when the Scot scored a hat-trick in Hibs’ 4-0 win against St Johnstone.

Marcus Harness in demand

Blackburn Rovers are leading the race to sign Pompey winger Marcus Harness.

They have apparently leapfrogged long-term admirers Swansea and Premier League Norwich in battle to land the 26-year-old.

Pompey last week took up the option to extend Harness’ Fratton Park stay for another year to protect their asset.

Blues boss Danny Cowley has spoken of his wish to keep a player who scored 12 goals this season.

However, with Harness in a position to walk away for nothing at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, the chances are the Blues will cash in on him this summer.

Blackburn are currently on the lookout for a new manager, after Tony Mowbray’s decision to leave Ewood Park.

Yet that hasn’t stopped them being linked with the Republic of Ireland man as they look to steal a march on both Swansea and surprise suitors Norwich.

Blues defender attracting League Two interest

Pompey defender Kieron Freeman is being chased by a trio of League Two clubs.

The full-back, who has been out injured since the start of February, is reportedly attracting admiring glances from play-off hopefuls Mansfield and Swindon, along side Leyton Orient.

All three are in a battle to land the experienced 30-year-old who made 25 appearances for the Blues this season before he sustained ankle ligament damage at Oxford United.

Swindon helped resurrect the defender's career after he was let go by Sheffield United in 2021, although Freeman moved to Swansea less than a move later.

Meanwhile, Mansfield’s interest could see the former Blade link up once again with former Bramall Lane boss Nigel Clough.

Pompey are on the look out for right-sided defender’s this summer, after Hayden Carter and Mahlon Romeo returned to their parent clubs.

Callum Johnson is also expected to leave this summer on a free transfer, leaving Freeman – who only moved to Fratton Park last summer – and Haji Mnoga as Cowley’s current options.