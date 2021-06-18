Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues in battle with Sunderland, Charlton, Blackpool and Blackburn for former Birmingham winger Viv Solomon-Otabor
Pompey are in a battle with League One rivals Sunderland and Charlton as they look to be reunited with Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Allnigeriasoccer.com claim all three clubs are keen on signing the 25-year-old who has rejected a contract offer from Wigan, with Championship Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers also monitoring the situation.
The Nigerian made 10 appearances and scored once for the Blues during a loan spell from Birmingham City in 2018-19.
Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was interested in making the player’s temporary stay a permanent one – but Solomon-Otabor rejected those advances in favour of a move to CSKA Sofia.
His time in Bulgaria lasted only one season, with the wide man agreeing a one-year deal to sign for Wigan last summer.
That spell saw him play 31 times and score twice – prompting the Latics to offer him a new deal.
Yet Solomon-Otabor is yet to agree terms on a new contract, with Allnigeriasoccer.com claiming that he’s wanting an improved offer.
As a result, Pompey, Charlton and Sunderland are all reportedly prepared to swoop and provide their own solution to the Nigerian’s wage demands.
The Blues are likely to be interested in a winger, with Ronan Curtis keen on testing himself in the Championship.