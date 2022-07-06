In the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds, Football Insider claim that the Blues are keen to land the 31-year-old this window.

It is believed that the Fratton Park outfit are set to compete with League One rivals Derby in a bid to secure the forward’s signature.

Collins arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium last summer on a free transfer from Luton but quickly fell down the pecking order after Steve Morrison’s appointment in November.

In total, he scored three goals in 30 outings in all competitions in a difficult maiden season with the Bluebirds.

With 12 months left on his remaining contract, the Welsh side are open to offers as they look to continue their summer overhaul.

After a difficult period with the Championship club, Pompey are believed to have registered their interest in securing Collins this summer.

The striker was instrumental in Luton’s rise, featuring in League Two, League One and the second tier for the Hatters.

The former Republic of Ireland international totalled 72 goals in 183 outings during his four year stay at Kenilworth Road.

A player with international experience, the ex-Hibs forward earned 14 caps for his country, while also appearing on the scoresheet on two occasions.

Pompey are set to recommence their summer-long battle with Derby, with both clubs fighting for the signatures of Carl Rushworth and Marlon Pack.

The latter opted for a return to Fratton Park after snubbing the Rams’ offer to join once their transfer embargo was lifted.

The Blues were also linked with Rushworth after Danny Cowley reportedly held talks with the 21-year-old, as he looked to reinforce his goalkeeping ranks.

But it appears Pompey are set to lose that fight, with their League One rivals closing in on a loan move.

Collins adds to the long list of strikers linked with a move to PO4 this summer, as the Blues boss continues his desperate search for a new attacking line-up.